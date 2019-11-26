Cabinet meeting tomorrow to resolve RTC issue

The State Cabinet meeting will be held at Pragathi Bhavan here on November 28 at 2 p.m.
A release said that the Cabinet meeting may extend to Friday. The on-going RTC issue will be discussed mainly among other issues at the Cabinet meeting. It will discuss at length measures to be taken to end the RTC impasse.
