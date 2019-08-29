Telangana Cabinet expansion in offing?

As the speculation over expansion of the State Cabinet before the Assembly session next month gained momentum, the spotlight has shifted to the likelihood of a few Ministers being dropped from the Cabinet by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The names of three ministers who could face the axe had been doing the rounds in the past few days as the prospects of Cabinet expansion gathered momentum after some TRS MLAs batted for the induction of party working president K.T. Rama Rao in open fora and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi also tweeted wanting to see Mr. Rao return as a Minister. Mr. Rao responded to the tweet with a thanks.

It was widely believed in TRS circles till the other day that there was no scope for Cabinet expansion till Dasara but developments over the past few days gave rise to speculation that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao might go for it before the Assembly session next month.

More than discussing the prospects of TRS MLAs who stood a chance of getting inducted into the Cabinet, the party leaders were focussed on the possibility of some ministers being dropped.

Six vacancies

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has six berths to fill up when the expansion would be taken up but the number could go up if there were any droppings. In this context, the TRS leaders believe that anyone making it to the Cabinet would do so at the cost of existing minister from the same erstwhile district.

On the other hand, Kukatpally and Jubilee Hills MLAs M. Krishna Rao and Maganti Gopinath respectively have raised the chorus for Mr. Rama Rao as Minister and the MLAs of Warangal district reportedly passed a unanimous resolution for the same and sent it to the Chief Minister.

Women ministers

The chances of induction of former ministers T. Harish Rao and Ms. P. Sabita Indra Reddy were also being discussed. Ms. Reddy’s name figured in the context of the Chief Minister’s announcement in the Assembly that there would be two women ministers in this term of TRS government against none last time.

Ms. Rekha Naik and Ms. G. Sunitha were said to be the other contenders for the second post from women’s category. Among others expecting invitation for swearing in were Mr. Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Mr. Tummala Nageswara Rao, Mr. Jogu Ramanna and Mr. Kadiam Srihari.

Sources did not rule out the possibility of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao only partially completing the government formation for now and reserving another expansion to a later date.