Cabinet approves ‘Mana ooru, mana badi’ programme

Hyderabad

18 January 2022 01:16 IST

Programme to bebe implemented in three years with a budget of ₹7,289 crore

A meeting of the Cabinet on Monday approved ‘Mana ooru, mana badi’ programme aimed at allround development and creation of effective basic infrastructure in schools across the State.

The programme will be implemented in three years with a budget of ₹7,289 crore to benefit 19.84 lakh children of 26.065 schools.

The amount will be spent on setting up digital classrooms, construction of additional classrooms and taking up repairs to schools.

The meeting decided to introduce the programme in the first phase in the current academic year in 9,123 government and local body schools which had high rate of enrolment of children. The administrative sanction for all works in schools will be given by the Collectors. The execution of work will be handled by school management committees.