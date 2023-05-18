Cabinet approves lifting of GO 111; restrictions on construction to go in 84 villages under catchment of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar

May 18, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Hyderabad

The State government on Thursday completely lifted the 28-year-old government order that restricted constructions in the catchment of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar drinking water reservoirs.

The GO which was issued in 1996 to protect the tanks stood withdrawn fully, Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao told a media conference after a meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said the move will benefit owners of 1.32 lakh acres in 84 villages that were within a radius of 10 kms from the reservoirs.

The villages which were part of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority will get the benefit of land values prevailing in other parts of the jurisdictional limits of the authority. The rules and laws of the authority for the purpose of building permissions and conversions will be extended to the 84 villages.

Mr. Harish Rao said it was also decided to construct a ring main and sewerage treatment plants to protect the two reservoirs against pollution. The water for the tanks will be augmented from Godavari river by sourcing it from Kondapochamma reservoir in Siddipet district. Engineers of Irrigation department were asked to explore the possibility of supplying fresh water to Hussainsagar from Godavari.

The Minister added that the Cabinet decided to regularise the services of village administrative officers who were displaced after the institution was withdrawn. They will be accommodated in Revenue, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj and other departments on need basis. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Navin Mittal was asked to identify the need for their services.

The Cabinet decided to appoint six district medical and health officers for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation one at each for the six zones of GHMC. Primary health centres were sanctioned for 40 mandals where the facility did not exist so far.

The contract staff at urban primary health centres will be replaced by permanent staff. A Cabinet sub-committee will look into advancing the agricultural seasons of kharif and rabi by a month to avoid damage to crop on account of recurring unseasonal rains in April.

It was decided to celebrate the commencement of the tenth year of formation of Telangana State from June 2 in a big way with programmes from village to State levels for 21 days. A theme for each day will be selected and celebrations carried out with the participation of beneficiaries of various government programmes. The celebrations will be focussed on the achievements of the State in various sectors.