Telangana

Cabinet approves budget

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao presided over a meeting of his Cabinet on Wednesday evening to approve the budget proposals for 2021-22.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao will present the budget in the Assembly and Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashant Reddy in the Legislative Council at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday. Both Houses will adjourn after the presentation and re-assemble on Saturday after a day’s recess.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 11:54:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/cabinet-approves-budget/article34094800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY