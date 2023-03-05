Cabbie held with 24 kg ganja, two aides absconding

March 05, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and Mirchowk police arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 24 kgs of ganja from him.

According to the police, Lavoori Naga Raju, a car driver from Damaracherla, Nalgonda, was found transporting and selling ganja in Hyderabad.

To make extra money, Raju took to selling the contraband to people at a high price. With the help of his friends, L. Santosh and A. Naga Raju of Suryapet, who are absconding now, he procured ganja at a cheap rate and smuggled it to Hyderabad for premium selling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were booked under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.