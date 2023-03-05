ADVERTISEMENT

Cabbie held with 24 kg ganja, two aides absconding

March 05, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and Mirchowk police arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 24 kgs of ganja from him.

According to the police, Lavoori Naga Raju, a car driver from Damaracherla, Nalgonda, was found transporting and selling ganja in Hyderabad.

To make extra money, Raju took to selling the contraband to people at a high price. With the help of his friends, L. Santosh and A. Naga Raju of Suryapet, who are absconding now, he procured ganja at a cheap rate and smuggled it to Hyderabad for premium selling.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were booked under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US