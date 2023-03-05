HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabbie held with 24 kg ganja, two aides absconding

March 05, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and Mirchowk police arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 24 kgs of ganja from him.

According to the police, Lavoori Naga Raju, a car driver from Damaracherla, Nalgonda, was found transporting and selling ganja in Hyderabad.

To make extra money, Raju took to selling the contraband to people at a high price. With the help of his friends, L. Santosh and A. Naga Raju of Suryapet, who are absconding now, he procured ganja at a cheap rate and smuggled it to Hyderabad for premium selling.

The accused were booked under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.