Cab drivers refusing rides on December 31 to be fined

December 29, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

“Citizens can send a WhatsApp message to complain about taxis/autos refusing rides and a penalty of ₹500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan,” said Commissioner of Cyberabad Police, Avinash Mohanty, releasing guidelines and restrictions for December 31 New Year’s celebration.

Commissioner Mohanty warned drivers/operators of cabs/taxi/autorickshaws to be in proper uniform, to carry all their documents, and not to refuse rides. “It is a violation of Section 178 of Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and a penalty of ₹500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan. People may send such complaints to us on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time, place etc,” said the Commissioner.

He also said that any bar/pub/club etc, either knowingly or negligently allowing their customers/associates to drive under the influence of alcohol from their premises will be dealt with strictly as per the law and the management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime. “They shall strictly educate their customers/associates on consequences of drunk driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel. They shall stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises,” warned the official.

Meanwhile, officials from the Cyberabad traffic police said that the drunk driving checks will start across the commissionerate from 8 p.m. of December 31.

The Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed for light motor vehicles, except the vehicles bound towards the RGI Airport, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Similarly, the PVNR Expressway will be closed for vehicles, except for the vehicles bound towards the airport, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Officials said that Shilpa Layout flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyover, Shaikpet flyover, Mindspace flyover, Road Number 45 flyover, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Cyber Towers flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU flyover, Kaithalapur flyover, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover in Balanagar, and AMB flyover in Kondapur, will be closed for traffic between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

