Cab drivers’ association in Telangana seeks customers’ KYC to avoid attacks

April 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Unions (TGPWU) condemned the alleged attack on a cab driver by passengers under the Pahadishareef police station limits recently and called for better checks on passengers.

Shaik Salauddin from TGPWU expressed grave concern over the incident, in which the passengers drove off in the cab. “KYC of drivers is being diligently done. This is fine and there is a need for the passengers to feel safe. But what about the safety of the drivers? It is any less? There is a pressing need to do the KYC of passengers as well. Ola and Uber must look into this. Drivers ply the roads for hours and eke out an honest living.”

Mr. Salauddin recalled a similar incident in which a cab driver was allegedly beaten up in September last year. He said that if timely action was not taken, there could be a rise in such incidents.

He also underscored the hike in tolls and said this affected drivers. He demanded that cab aggregators factor in the revised toll rates. “Cab aggregators are going by the same rates, because of which the deductions on the app are also as per the old tolls. This needs to be rectified immediately,” he said.