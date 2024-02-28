ADVERTISEMENT

C4IR Telangana forges strategic collaborations to propel healthcare innovation

February 28, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

C4IR have signed MoUs with National University of Singapore (NUS), Digital Medical Society (DiMe), Garmin Health, and Calyx AI

The Hindu Bureau

C4IR Telangana unveiled a series of collaborative partnerships during its launch event on Wednesday, held in conjunction with BioAsia 2024. These strategic alliances involve four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent entities such as the National University of Singapore (NUS), Digital Medical Society (DiMe), Garmin Health, and Calyx AI.

The collaboration with NUS, known for its expertise in leveraging AI to optimise and personalise chemotherapy doses, will enable C4IR Telangana to pioneer similar groundbreaking single-patient trials in India. The partnership aims to share knowledge, design innovative trials, and establish a precedent for others to follow. Furthermore, the centre will collaborate with NUS on developing courses and curriculum to enhance local talent skills in research methodologies and ethical principles.

DiMe will contribute to C4IR Telangana’s regulatory and compliance initiatives. The collaboration will focus on joint studies, quality frameworks, and best practices to ensure the safety and effectiveness of digital health solutions using clinical and sensor data on a large scale.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Garmin Health will partner with C4IR Telangana to create an ecosystem supporting Software as a Medical Device (SAMDs) and other digital health solutions. This collaboration aims to facilitate high-quality clinical research by granting access to biosensor and wearable data.

Calyx will provide C4IR Telangana with a platform for innovative study and research. With access to the centre’s, over 15 clinical sites, Calyx will also play a crucial role in designing skilling programs focused on clinical research and healthcare analytics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US