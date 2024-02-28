C4IR Telangana forges strategic collaborations to propel healthcare innovation

February 28, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

C4IR Telangana unveiled a series of collaborative partnerships during its launch event on Wednesday, held in conjunction with BioAsia 2024. These strategic alliances involve four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent entities such as the National University of Singapore (NUS), Digital Medical Society (DiMe), Garmin Health, and Calyx AI.

The collaboration with NUS, known for its expertise in leveraging AI to optimise and personalise chemotherapy doses, will enable C4IR Telangana to pioneer similar groundbreaking single-patient trials in India. The partnership aims to share knowledge, design innovative trials, and establish a precedent for others to follow. Furthermore, the centre will collaborate with NUS on developing courses and curriculum to enhance local talent skills in research methodologies and ethical principles.

DiMe will contribute to C4IR Telangana’s regulatory and compliance initiatives. The collaboration will focus on joint studies, quality frameworks, and best practices to ensure the safety and effectiveness of digital health solutions using clinical and sensor data on a large scale.

Garmin Health will partner with C4IR Telangana to create an ecosystem supporting Software as a Medical Device (SAMDs) and other digital health solutions. This collaboration aims to facilitate high-quality clinical research by granting access to biosensor and wearable data.

Calyx will provide C4IR Telangana with a platform for innovative study and research. With access to the centre’s, over 15 clinical sites, Calyx will also play a crucial role in designing skilling programs focused on clinical research and healthcare analytics.