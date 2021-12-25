C.V. Anand is new city Commissioner of Police

In a major reshuffle , 28 IPS officers are given new postings; Anjani Kumar made ACB chief

Hyderabad has got a new Police Commissioner in C. V. Anand who was till recently Inspector General of Central Industrial Security Force on deputation to the Central government.

He will replace Anjani Kumar who had a long stint in the post from March 2018 and was among three senior officers recently promoted to the rank of Director General of Police. He was now posted as Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the existing vacancy. Mr. Anand returned to the State service two months ago and was awaiting posting.

The appointment of the new Commissioner was part of a major shake-up of IPS officers that resulted in transfer of 18 of them and giving postings to 10 others, including non-cadre Superintendents of Police.

The new postings of officers transferred are:

Shikha Goel: Director of ACB

A.R. Srinivas: Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes and Special Investigation Team, Hyderabad vice Ms. Goel

A.V. Ranganath: Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad

Rama Rajeswari: Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda

N. Swetha: Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, vice D. Joel Davis

D. Joel Davis: Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad

Karthikeya: Joint Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve, Hyderabad

Rohini Priyadarshini: Superintendent of Police, Medak, vice Ms. G. Chandana Deepthi

Kalmeshwar Shingenavar: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Cyberabad

Avinash Mohanty: Joint Commissioner of Police (Admn), Cyberabad

Chandana Deepthi: Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Hyderabad, vice Kalmeshwar Shingenavar

Gajarao Bhupal: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, Hyderabad vice Avinash Mohanty

P. Viswaprasad: Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Hyderabad

Sharath Chandra Pawar: Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad, vice N. Koti Reddy

Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic - I), Hyderabad

N. Koti Reddy: Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad

K. R. Nagaraju: Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, vice Karthikeya

D. Udaykumar Reddy: Superintendent of Police, Adilabad

K. Suresh Kumar: Superintendent of Police, Asifabad

Ch. Praveen Kumar: Superintendent of Police, Nirmal

K. Manohar (non-cadre): Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool

K. Shilpavalli (NC): Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur zone, Cyberabad

Sudeep Gone (NC): Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar zone, Cyberabad

B. Srinivas Reddy (NC): Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy, vice N. Swetha

J. Surender Reddy (NC): Superintendent of Police, Jaishanker Bhoopalpally

R. Jagadishwar Reddy (NC): Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, Cyberabad, vice N. Prakash Reddy

P. Sitaram (NC): Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jangaon, vice B. Srinivas Reddy

N. Venkateswarlu (NC): Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet, vice Chetna Mylabhutala