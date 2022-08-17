C-section rate drops by nearly 6% in Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

Cesarean deliveries in Telangana have dropped by nearly 6% in the last one year.

The percentage of C-sections was 62.53 in August 2021 which decreased to 56.86 in July 2022.

The Health department has been constantly insisting on bringing down the rate of C-sections in the State. Health Minister T. Harish Rao had stressed on several occasions the need to reduce the number of cesarean deliveries.

The message was conveyed by him during video conferences and meetings with doctors, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANM), District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) and Collectors, when he explained the advantages of normal deliveries.

Some of the measures taken to bring down the rate were audits to find out the reasons to opt for cesarean deliveries conducted by gynaecologists in private and government hospitals, preparing a list of health centres where a high number of C-sections were performed, and awareness sessions with gynaecologists to cut down C-sections and encourage normal deliveries.

Incentive

The ₹11,000 incentive for C-sections was stopped. And in the beginning of August this year, a team-based incentive of ₹3,000 per normal delivery was announced to staff at government institutions after crossing a benchmark (normal deliveries performed in 2020-21).

People were urged not to get carried away by an ‘auspicious’ time to deliver a baby as that leads to more C-sections. Exercises were taught to pregnant women at some government health facilities that help in normal deliveries.

According to Health department statistics, the number of C-sections at government hospitals reduced from 47.24% in August last year to 45.92% in July this year.

Cesarean deliveries at private hospitals has dropped too, but remains higher than government hospitals. From 80.98% in August 2021, it dropped to 78.66% in July this year.

The number of people who opted for medical services at government hospitals has increased over the last one year. The number of deliveries at government hospitals has increased from 54.7% in August last year to 66.8% this year. The KCR kit scheme for pregnant women and newborns played a key role in this.