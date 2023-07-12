ADVERTISEMENT

C. Narayan Reddy award for Javed Akhtar

July 12, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The award will be presented on July 29 on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary celebrations of the Jnanpith Awardee Narayana Reddy.

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Vishwambhara Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award 2023’ instituted by the Hyderabad-based Suseela Narayana Reddy trust will be presented to noted lyricist Javed Akhtar for his accomplishments as a renowned Hindi poet, film writer and lyricist.

The award will be presented on July 29 on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary celebrations of the Jnanpith Awardee Narayana Reddy. The award consists of a cash prize of ₹5 lakh along with a memento, shawl and a citation, according to C. Ganga, managing trustee, and J. Chennaiah, general secretary of Suseela Narayana Reddy Trust.

Mr. Javed Akhtar is a five-time national award winner of best lyricist award besides serving as member of the Rajya Sabha nominated by the President.

