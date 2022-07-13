C-DAC offering courses on Systems and Security

Last date for registrations is July 18

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Hyderabad, a scientific society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is offering PG Diploma courses in Cyber Security considering the current requirements of IT industry. The courses are PG Diploma in Advanced Secure Software Development (PG-DASSD) and PG Diploma in IT Infrastructure, Systems and Security (PG-DITISS).

The PG-DASSD course is designed by C-DAC Hyderabad to address the growing requirements of Cyber Security professionals in the IT industry focusing on Software Security. It will help engineers write secure software, carry out advanced research in cyber security, and prepare them on a par with the changing technologies and the requirements of the IT industry.

The PG-DITISS course is targeted towards grooming students in Cyber and Network security and will enable the students to understand the concepts of network security and learn the techniques of detecting the attacks and securing a network from internal and external attacks. Sessions would be delivered by R&D team of C-DAC, Hyderabad.

After the course the students are placed at several IT companies including ADP, ADTRAN Networks, Amazon, Capgemini, GE, HCL, Honeywell, HSBC, Novartis, Noki, OnePlus Software, TCS, Tech Mahindra among others.

The last date of online registration is July 18 and the admission test will be held on July 30 and 31. The course commences on September 15. Registrations can be done on ‘www.acts.cdac.in’ or ‘www.cdac.in’ and details can be had on 7382053731 / 32.