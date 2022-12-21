Byzantine architecture of Wesley Centenary Church in Hyderabad a mystery

December 21, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Spires are a characteristic feature of cathedrals and churches across the world. But in Hyderabad’s Boggulakunta, the Byzantine dome of Wesley Centenary Church contrasts sharply with the spires of dozens of other churches in the area.

“This church was built by C. W. Posnett who was responsible for building the Medak Cathedral. It is built on a rock and is built with rock,” says B. Prakash, Pastoral Steward at the church sitting in a room beneath the church where hinges of a doorway can be still seen. “This basement is where the horse-drawn hearses would be brought in for the final prayers before being taken to Narayanaguda cemetery. Now, this is an office,” he laughs.

The seating for parishioners is arranged around the dome that is equidistant from the pulpit, unlike the traditional nave stretching the length of the cathedral. It remains a mystery why the building was inspired by Byzantine architecture.

While a new church building is being built to accommodate the congregation and seat 6,000 people, the smaller church remains an icon. Outside the building is a small marker that dates the building back to March 18, 1927. “The building was completed in 1931. On the wall of the pulpit, you can see palms folded in prayer and the carvings on the pillars symbolise other faiths,” informs Mr. Prakash. The stained glass window on the southern side of the church dates from 1929.

Tale of tolerance and brotherhood

How the prayer house inside the home of one Joseph Cornelius in 1879 in Boggulakunta became the Market Church in Sultan Bazaar and is now known as Wesley Centenary Church in Nizam’s Dominion is a tale of tolerance and brotherhood.

The church was built by Posnett from Sheffield who underwent medical training at London Hospital to prepare himself for missionary service. He began his career in Hyderabad in 1895 after he was appointed to serve in the independent state under the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Within a few years, he moved to Medak and built the grand Gothic style cathedral. He played a key role when Hyderabad was afflicted with two severe famines in the late 1890s and the other between 1919 and 1921 that was accompanied by the Influenza pandemic.