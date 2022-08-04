Bypoll will decide TS political future: Bandi

August 04, 2022 18:19 IST

‘There are bound to be more such elections’

The upcoming Munugode Assembly bypoll will decide the “political future of Telangana” and there are bound to be more such elections as at least a “dozen TRS MLAs are ready to jump over under pressure from their own constituency people”, claimed TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

“We are sure to win in Munugode but the candidate will be decided by the party. If elections are held right now in TS, the BJP is sure to get more than 60 seats and our vote share and winning chances are bound to rise in the coming days. Every survey is pointing to landslide win for us,” he claimed, in an interaction with the media before beginning his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on the third day at Bhongir.

The BJP leader stated that there was a lot of opposition towards the TRS regime among people with KCR family facing many charges. Realising this, “10-12 ruling party MLAs met in secret and are ready to quit for the sake of their political future”, he said.

The party was also focusing on the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat and declared that there are no dissensions in BJP as decisions are taken after holding discussions with everybody. “There is no place for those wanting to have a personal image,” he said. With regard to Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, he said Mr. Reddy had been fighting against the TRS and was known to have hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. “Any one having faith in Mr. Modi’s leadership and who believes in our party ideology is welcome to join us,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar accused the TRS government of conspiring to privatise TSRTC and giving away lands to the people aligned with the ruling party. The TRS leaders are also involved in latest casino scam too, he charged. If the BJP is elected this time, the government will protect the RTC, punish the guilty behind the scams and ensure the mystery behind slain gangster Naem’s confiscated wealth is unearthed.

Later, he received representatives of private schools and teachers of government schools including P. Krishnamurthy, J. Venkateshwar and others who complained about lack of sanitation in schools, inadequate aid, promotions being denied for the last few years, retirement benefits delayed and so on.