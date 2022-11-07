Bypoll has been a moral booster for us, says BJP

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 07, 2022 20:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday has said that the Munugode byelection has proved to be a moral booster for the party as it garnered substantial number of votes in a region where it was traditionally perceived to be weak. The euphoria of the ‘purely technical victory’ of the TRS would not last long since it was well aware that the ground is swiftly slipping, he said in a media statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao knows that after deploying the entire government machinery and surrendering to the Communist parties, he had failed to secure a reasonable majority, he claimed and thanked the constituency people for supporting BJP and cutting the TRS to size. He also appealed to the cadre to sustain the momentum for a year till 2023 to free the people of Telangana from the clutches of family rule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
politics (general)
Telangana
regional elections

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app