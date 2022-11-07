Bypoll has been a moral booster for us, says BJP

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday has said that the Munugode byelection has proved to be a moral booster for the party as it garnered substantial number of votes in a region where it was traditionally perceived to be weak. The euphoria of the ‘purely technical victory’ of the TRS would not last long since it was well aware that the ground is swiftly slipping, he said in a media statement.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao knows that after deploying the entire government machinery and surrendering to the Communist parties, he had failed to secure a reasonable majority, he claimed and thanked the constituency people for supporting BJP and cutting the TRS to size. He also appealed to the cadre to sustain the momentum for a year till 2023 to free the people of Telangana from the clutches of family rule.