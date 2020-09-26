Telangana

By-poll to Telangana Legislative Council seat on October 9

The by-election to a Telangana Legislative Council seat that was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic would now be held on October 9, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

The Nizamabad Local Authorities' constituency had become vacant due to the disqualification of the sitting member R. Bhoopathi Reddy and the election was supposed to be conducted on April 7.

After considering the inputs of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the EC has now decided to hold the by-poll on October 9 and counting of votes on October 12.

