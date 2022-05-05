By-election to Rajya Sabha on May 30

Schedule released; counting on same day

The Election Commission has released the schedule for by-election to Rajya Sabha from Telangana which was caused by the resignation of TRS member Banda Prakash in December.

The election will be held on May 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on the same day at 5 p.m., a press release of the commission said.

The election notification will be issued on May 12 while the last date for filing nominations will be May 19. Nominations can be withdrawn on May 23.

Mr. Prakash quit Rajya Sabha on December 4 last year after serving for three years and nine months. Days earlier, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao selected him for election to the Telangana Legislative Council from MLA quota. He resigned his seat in Rajya Sabha and got elected to the Council.

There are two more vacancies to arise in Rajya Sabha from Telangana after the term of TRS members V. Laxmikantha Rao and D. Srinivas expires next month.