Buyers duped by realtor meet HYDRAA Commissioner

Several persons who purchased plots within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Ameenpur Lake met Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency A.V. Ranganath on Friday and sought his help in getting compensated by the realtor who duped them.

The victims told the commissioner that three persons namely Madhava Reddy, Chandrashekhar and Koteeswara Rao showed them the permissions pertaining to Survey Number 6 and sold plots in Survey Number 12, which was government land.

They were not informed about cancellation of permissions later. A few other complainants told Mr. Ranganath that their plots upstream went under water due to blockage of the lake’s surplus channel towards Bandikunta Lake.

Residents of Venkata Ramana Colony who met the commissioner complained about encroachment of the open space allocated for park.

Mr. Ranganath assured the complainants of proper re-survey, a press note informed.