GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buyers duped by realtor meet HYDRAA Commissioner

Published - November 02, 2024 12:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several persons who purchased plots within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Ameenpur Lake met Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency A.V. Ranganath on Friday and sought his help in getting compensated by the realtor who duped them.

The victims told the commissioner that three persons namely Madhava Reddy, Chandrashekhar and Koteeswara Rao showed them the permissions pertaining to Survey Number 6 and sold plots in Survey Number 12, which was government land.

They were not informed about cancellation of permissions later. A few other complainants told Mr. Ranganath that their plots upstream went under water due to blockage of the lake’s surplus channel towards Bandikunta Lake.

Residents of Venkata Ramana Colony who met the commissioner complained about encroachment of the open space allocated for park.

Mr. Ranganath assured the complainants of proper re-survey, a press note informed.

Published - November 02, 2024 12:54 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.