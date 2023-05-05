May 05, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KAMAREDDY

Demanding that the government buy drenched paddy immediately, a large number of farmers held a rally at the district headquarters on Thursday. This was led by BJP constituency incharge K. Venkatara Ramana Reddy.

“Officials should make a field visit and assess the crop loss. Not only that, the promised compensation amount must be transferred to the accounts of farmers without fail. Announce Kamareddy as drought-hit area,” said Mr Ramana Reddy while addressing the farmers.

The Rytu Bharosa rally was held from Gandhi Ganj to Nizamsagar chowrasta in which about 3,000 farmers participated.

