ADVERTISEMENT

‘Buy drenched paddy’

May 05, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KAMAREDDY

Farmers hold rally at Kamareddy

The Hindu Bureau

 

Demanding that the government buy drenched paddy immediately, a large number of farmers held a rally at the district headquarters on Thursday. This was led by BJP constituency incharge K. Venkatara Ramana Reddy.

“Officials should make a field visit and assess the crop loss. Not only that, the promised compensation amount must be transferred to the accounts of farmers without fail. Announce Kamareddy as drought-hit area,” said Mr Ramana Reddy while addressing the farmers.

The Rytu Bharosa rally was held from Gandhi Ganj to Nizamsagar chowrasta in which about 3,000 farmers participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US