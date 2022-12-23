Busy Goshamahal road stretch caves in

December 23, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Panic spread in Goshamahal as a road sudden caved in, taking down with it several pushcarts and parked vehicles. No one was injured in the incident.

Major mishap was averted as the road in Chaknawadi area, which would otherwise be bustling with vehicular traffic, was occupied mostly by vegetable vendors on Friday owing to weekly market.

Loss was inevitable for the vendors as all their merchandise, along with pushcarts sank into the nala flowing below. Several cars and two-wheelers parked on the road too were damaged in the accident, which affected about 50 to 100 meters of the road.

The GHMC officials said the road sank owing to damaged concrete slab covering the open drain. The slab may have broken due to constant fumes from the sewage flow, they surmised. The slab will have to be replaced on the entire stretch, they said. Investigation is on to confirm the reason.

