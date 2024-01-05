Busy day for CM in Delhi

January 05, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had a busy schedule in New Delhi on Friday.

He called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to take steps to expeditiously resolve the pending bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Accompanied by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, he also called on Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and made a forceful plea for declaration of Palamuru Rangareddy LIS as a national project.

He met Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to represent issues related to the extension of Hyderabad Metro, Musi river front development and sanction of weaker section housing units under Indiramma housing scheme.

This was followed by his meeting with UPSC chairman Manoj Soni to discuss the modalities that should be adopted in reforming the functioning of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Mr. Revanth Reddy also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday requesting her to release pending dues under the backward regions grant fund and funds sanctioned by the XV Finance Commission before concluding his visit.

