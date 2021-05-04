Busy April for NGO with over 2,500 calls seeking COVID care

HYDERABAD

04 May 2021 23:12 IST

70% of the calls received by Helping Hand Foundation were from Hyderabad residents, mostly seeking oxygen cylinders

Hyderabad-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), which has been running tele-medicine services for COVID-positive persons in home isolation, received more than 2,500 calls last month for help with care. The organisation also provides doorstep delivery of health resources such as oxygen and nursing care.

Of the total calls, 70% were from Hyderabad and the remaining from other districts of Telangana. From the State capital, over 45% calls related to requirement for oxygen cylinders, 5% for Remdesivir injections for patients admitted to hospitals, and rest for online consultation.

No Remdesivir delivery

HHF members clarified that they do not deliver Remdesivir injections.

In fact, senior officials of the State Health department and medical experts have been stressing that Remdesivir is used indiscriminately in some cases, and that doctors have to evaluate its need before prescribing it.

While requests for oxygen and Remdesivir to HHF were negligible from other districts in early part of April, they steadily increased towards the month-end.

Free oxygen supplies

“Over 200 patients have received free oxygen supplies. Nursing care at home was provided to patients for help with administering injections and IV fluids apart from monitoring vitals,” a HHF member said.

‘95% responding well’

Around 95% patients in home isolation care are responding well and are on path of recovery, the volunteers said, adding that around 2% were critical and were hospitalised.

“It is beyond doubt that the virus has behaved differently in the core city when compared to districts,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF.

Their helpline numbers are 78931-91193 , 87906-79505 and 73864-94043.