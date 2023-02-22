ADVERTISEMENT

Busting the myths about Nehru with a biography

February 22, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Did Nehru create a personality cult? This and similar other questions about the life and times of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru formed the focus of a discussion as students and teachers of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) engaged with historian Taylor Sherman on Wednesday afternoon.

“In 1958, Nehru requested permission from the Congress party to retire from politics. The response was: ‘No sir, you must carry on’. He was the undisputed leader of the party. The myth about Nehru expanded after his death with naming of roads and issue of a stamp within months after his death,” said Ms. Sherman, who has authored “Nehru’s India - A history in seven myths”.

She traced the genesis of her current book with her earlier work on Hyderabad which probed secularism, citizenship and belonging.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Indira Gandhi is also responsible for propagating the myth because her legitimacy was not quite secure, her legitimacy was under threat. She began to draw more heavily on her connection with her father. So she commissioned the “Selected Works of Nehru”. She also commissioned the documentary,” said Ms. Sherman, who has accessed private archives and papers to unravel the myths about Nehru.

Ms. Sherman characterised the functioning of the Planning Commission, one of the main creations of Nehru, as experimental and not authoritarian. “You will find if you look at the documents and the reports of the 1950s, you will find the word experiments everywhere. They were experimenting with everything from communities, development to social welfare to international relations,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US