Busting the myths about Nehru with a biography

February 22, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Did Nehru create a personality cult? This and similar other questions about the life and times of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru formed the focus of a discussion as students and teachers of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) engaged with historian Taylor Sherman on Wednesday afternoon.

“In 1958, Nehru requested permission from the Congress party to retire from politics. The response was: ‘No sir, you must carry on’. He was the undisputed leader of the party. The myth about Nehru expanded after his death with naming of roads and issue of a stamp within months after his death,” said Ms. Sherman, who has authored “Nehru’s India - A history in seven myths”.

She traced the genesis of her current book with her earlier work on Hyderabad which probed secularism, citizenship and belonging.

“Indira Gandhi is also responsible for propagating the myth because her legitimacy was not quite secure, her legitimacy was under threat. She began to draw more heavily on her connection with her father. So she commissioned the “Selected Works of Nehru”. She also commissioned the documentary,” said Ms. Sherman, who has accessed private archives and papers to unravel the myths about Nehru.

Ms. Sherman characterised the functioning of the Planning Commission, one of the main creations of Nehru, as experimental and not authoritarian. “You will find if you look at the documents and the reports of the 1950s, you will find the word experiments everywhere. They were experimenting with everything from communities, development to social welfare to international relations,” she said.