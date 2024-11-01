GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Businessman loses ₹28.45 lakh in task-based online job scam

Published - November 01, 2024 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old businessman from Hyderabad was conned of ₹28.45 lakh in a task-based online job scam.

The victim, a resident of Secunderabad, received a WhatsApp message inviting him to join a Telegram survey group that promised ₹100 per survey for rating different hotels across India. After completing three surveys, the promised amount was credited to the victim’s account. The scammers then encouraged the victim to try an “economic task,” asking him to invest ₹2,000, for which he received ₹2,800.

Everything seemed perfect until the victim took up higher-level tasks under a group named - 9000-Team Task - in which he had to invest ₹9,000 to receive ₹13,500.

While the first two tasks ended in ‘success’, the victim mistakenly clicked on an incorrect crypto value in the third one initiating a cycle of ‘course correction’. The victim was also asked to pay more money to increase the credit score, but still failed to withdraw his funds which scammers claimed to be because of “system failure”. The scam further unfolded when the victim was asked additional money to unfreeze the funds and later directed to income tax clearance for the full release of funds.

The Hyderabad cybercrimes police booked a case and initiated investigation.

