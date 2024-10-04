ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman held for illegally storing firecrackers in residential areas

Published - October 04, 2024 10:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A businessman was apprehended for illegally storing ₹15 lakh worth of firecrackers at two godowns without safety precautions. The Central Zone Task Force team nabbed Shyam Yadav Kheriyawale and handed him over to the Begum Bazaar police for further investigation. 

Following a tip off, the Central Zone Task Force team conducted raids at a shop in the White House building in Begumpet and at the basement of Tej Tower in Begum Bazaar. “We found a huge quantity of firecrackers which were illegally stored in the two godowns located in residential areas. Shyam Yadav carelessly stored them in godowns in violation of safety norms,” said the police. 

“The accused procured fire crackers ahead of Dasara and Deepavali, in order to make good profit, and in the process kept them without any precautionary measures,” added the police. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US