Businessman held for illegally storing firecrackers in residential areas

A businessman was apprehended for illegally storing ₹15 lakh worth of firecrackers at two godowns without safety precautions. The Central Zone Task Force team nabbed Shyam Yadav Kheriyawale and handed him over to the Begum Bazaar police for further investigation.

Following a tip off, the Central Zone Task Force team conducted raids at a shop in the White House building in Begumpet and at the basement of Tej Tower in Begum Bazaar. “We found a huge quantity of firecrackers which were illegally stored in the two godowns located in residential areas. Shyam Yadav carelessly stored them in godowns in violation of safety norms,” said the police.

“The accused procured fire crackers ahead of Dasara and Deepavali, in order to make good profit, and in the process kept them without any precautionary measures,” added the police.