Businessman arrested for selling counterfeit clothing

The LB Nagar special operations team and Chaitanyapuri police on Sunday arrested an apparel business owner for selling counterfeit clothing. The police seized material worth ₹2.24 lakh in the raid.

Sandi Satyapal Reddy at RBI colony in Kothapet, police said, had huge stock of the duplicate material. Selling counterfeit clothing amounts to cheating and was also a violation under provisions of the Copyright Act, the police said.

From the accused’s Sri Vijaya Garments godowns the police recovered over 500 various shirts, trousers and other garments which were being sold under labels of several brands.