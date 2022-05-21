Business deals in Rajya Sabha nominations, says Jayaprakash Reddy

How can a man who ‘looted’ people during COVID can get nomination?

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has alleged ‘business deals’ in the selection of Rajya Sabha members by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and feared the money ‘collected’ would be used in the next elections against the Congress.

At a press conference here, he asked the Chief Minister why not a single person who participated in the Telangana movement was given a Rajya Sabha nomination and why only businessmen were favoured. Telangana is being ruled for business and not for bettering people’s lives, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said there were several allegations against Mr. Parthasarathy Reddy of Hetero Drugs and the raids by the Central agencies revealed the crores of cash hoarded by him during the peak of COVID. Moreover, there were allegations that he made huge money illegally supplying Remdesivir injections in the black market when people were dying unable to secure the medicine. “How can the CM nominate such a person,” he asked.

Mr. Reddy also alleged connivance of BJP, TRS and MIM in all the political deals and the TRS government was in no position to serve the interests of the farmers in Telangana. Why is the CM going to BJP-led Harayana and distributing cheques to deceased farmers’ families while ignoring the farmers in Telangana, he asked.

There is some conspiracy in Chief Minister going away when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to tour Telangana, he claimed. He also ridiculed BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay’s claims of taking action against the KCR government. “He has so far made 200 claims on sending KCR to jail. But the same MP could not do anything to a police officer who slapped him violating basic human rights,” he said.