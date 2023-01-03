Buses introduced

January 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday announced the introduction of four non-AC sleeper buses as well as six non-AC sleeper-cum-seater buses that would ply on inter-State routes.

The routes include Hyderabad to Vijayawada and Hyderabad to Kakinada, on hire basis.

The buses are equipped with air suspension systems. The sleeper buses have a berth on one side and two berths on the other side, with a total of 30 berths. The buses also have Wi-Fi on them.

These buses will also have LED display boards that show the destination, three CCTV cameras — front road view, at the driver position and passenger entry, and saloon view — a rear view camera, and fire extinguishers.