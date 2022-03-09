Bus-tracking app launched

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday launched the Pushpak Airport bus live tracking app.

The app, built by a team of volunteers lead by Prashanth Bachu, a sustainable transport expert, over a period of nearly four months, allows users to select their point of origin of travel from a drop-down menu, which includes AC Guards, Balapur X Roads, Biodiversity Park, Forum Mall - KPHB, JNTU, Gachibowli and Lingampally among others. The destination can be selected from another drop-down menu which includes the RGIA, NMDC, Pahadishareef, Secunderabad Railway Station, Uppal X Roads, and Yatri Nivas, among others.

Users can view route maps, and can also live track buses after tapping on the “Live Tracking” option. They can view the bus number, and travel duration. The live location of the bus can be viewed using the “View on Map” option.

The move comes after the TSRTC’s previous attempts to build a similar app that would track the movement of buses but it could not see the light of day on account of several issues. These attempts were reported in the columns.