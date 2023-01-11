Bus stations in Hyderabad witness Sankranti rush

January 11, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Hyderabad

Major bus stations in the city have started witnessing a large number of people waiting to take a bus to their home towns or tourist places in the neighbouring States, with the beginning of Sankranti.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has rolled out a total of 4,233 special buses to cater to the huge rush of passengers. Also, as an incentive, it has given a 10% discount on return trips.

According to TSRTC officials, a mild rise in passenger activity at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) was seen from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, which was effectively handled. Again, MGBS saw increase in passenger activity from 3 p.m. on Wednesday that rose by 6 p.m. Jubilee Bus Station too, saw an increase in traffic. Officials said that they expect a lot of activity in the next few days.

Executive director (Hyderabad Zone) A. Purushotham was the in-charge of operations at L.B. Nagar. Regional manager (Rangareddy district) Sridhar was busy at MGBS and its command and control centre to monitor traffic and passenger movement.

As many as 1,300 buses are earmarked for trips to Andhra Pradesh, another 100 for Karnataka, and around 55 for Maharashtra, Mr. Sridhar said.

“There are enough buses for the occasion. If there is a need, we have buses on standby as well,” he said.

Hyderabad Zone operated a total of 26,003 buses out of which 160 were special services till 4 p.m. The numbers would increase with each passing hour, according to official data.

TSRTC has made arrangements for departure of buses to respective destinations from Aramghar, L.B. Nagar, KPHB, Gachibowli, Jubilee Bus Station, Uppal and Bowenpally. Over 200 buses will be deployed from January 16 to 18 for those returning from Andhra Pradesh.