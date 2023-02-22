ADVERTISEMENT

Bus mows down biker

February 22, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old man died on the spot when an RTC bus rammed his motorcycle at Mehdipatnam on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Ricardo Caesar, an air-conditioner technician and resident of Attapur.

The accident took place at around 6.30 a.m. when Mr. Caesar was passing by the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and a bus hit him from behind. He lost control, fell off his bike and got crushed under the rare wheels of the bus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Caesar, who was observing Lent, was on his way to the Shrine of Our Lady Of Health at Khairatabad for Ash Wednesday prayers.

Humayun Nagar police booked the bus driver under IPC 304 A - causing death by negligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US