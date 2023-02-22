Bus mows down biker

February 22, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 58-year-old man died on the spot when an RTC bus rammed his motorcycle at Mehdipatnam on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Ricardo Caesar, an air-conditioner technician and resident of Attapur.

The accident took place at around 6.30 a.m. when Mr. Caesar was passing by the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and a bus hit him from behind. He lost control, fell off his bike and got crushed under the rare wheels of the bus.

Mr. Caesar, who was observing Lent, was on his way to the Shrine of Our Lady Of Health at Khairatabad for Ash Wednesday prayers.

Humayun Nagar police booked the bus driver under IPC 304 A - causing death by negligence.