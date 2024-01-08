ADVERTISEMENT

Bus from Goa seized with 70 bottles of alcohol

January 08, 2024 07:25 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Police displaying the liquor bottles that were seized. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

The Prohibition & Excise Enforcement of Medak division seized 70 bottles of alcohol from a Hyderabad-bound bus from Goa. Officials seized the vehicle and arrested the driver and his aide.

K. Raghuram, Assistant Commissioner of Medak Prohibition & Excise Enforcement division, said they arrested Ulhas Shridhar, 52, and Abasaheb, 51, after stopping the bus during a vehicle check at Kamkole toll plaza. “They confessed that they planned to sell the liquor in Telangana at higher rates. We seized 70 bottles of various brands from the bus, belonging to Kadamba Travels,” he said.

The Prohibition & Excise department had earlier served notices to all transport buses operators from Goa and Hyderabad informing them not to transport liquor to Telangana. “Abetting the illegal transportation of non-duty paid liquor is an offence under the Excise laws of Telangana,” he added.

