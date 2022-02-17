Bus frequency hit due to Jathara diversions

Approximately 700 buses re-routed to Medaram

With several city buses off the roads, and diverted for the Medaram Jathara, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has assured that the situation would be back to normal by Saturday.

According to officials, the transport juggernaut had diverted approximately 700 buses, especially city ordinary buses, for the Jathara.

Several passengers pointed out that due to this diversion, they faced difficulties while traveling, and experienced a delay in reaching their respective destinations.

“To reach Banjara Hills from Mehdipatnam, I had to wait for longer than usual at the bus stop. There was an issue with the frequency of buses. In regular days, there would be a lot of buses along this route,” said Shahnaz Begum, who works as a salesperson in a small, family-run clothing store in Banjara Hills.

Others too complained of a similar problem.

Speaking to The Hindu, V Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director, Greater Hyderabad Zone said, “There have been small frequency-related issues which our staff have taken care of consistently. However, things will be back to normal day-after-tomorrow.”