Video of bus driver charging for rooster goes viral

PEDDAPALLI

08 February 2022 23:58 IST

A video purportedly showing a driver-cum-conductor of a TSRTC bus claiming that he had charged bus fare of ₹30 for a rooster from the passenger, who travelled in the bus from Godavarikhani to Sultanabad along with the bird, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The bus driver reportedly defended his move saying the passengers travelling with animals and birds will have to pay the ‘additional bus fare’ for the distance travelled. The video was shared widely on social media, leaving many viewers surprised as the incident coincided with the prime jatara season.

RTC sources feigned ignorance of any such development. Carrying of pet animals is prohibited in buses. As many as 35 items, including raw fish, dry fish, pet animals, crackers, petrol and other inflammable materials, are not allowed.

