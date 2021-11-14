Bus catches fire, close shave for 21 passengers

About 21 passengers of a Bhadrachalam-bound TSRTC Garuda bus had a miraculous escape when the bus caught fire in Wyra town late on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on the Khammam-Thallada highway while the AC bus was heading from Miyapur in Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district late in the evening. Alerted by a passenger sitting in the back row of seats, the bus driver noticed smoke billowing from the rear left side of the bus and immediately halted it on the main road, sources said.

All the passengers including crew members of the bus swiftly disembarked from the vehicle before its rear portion, above the back axle of the bus, caught fire with thick smoke emanating from it. A fire tender reached the spot and extinguished the flames a little later, sources added.

According to sources, the local police in coordination with the TSRTC officials made alternative arrangements for the onward journey of the passengers of the Garuda bus.