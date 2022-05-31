Bus Bhavan lit up in purple, blue for Huntington disease awareness

The TSRTC Bus Bhavan lit up in blue and purple; blue to raise awareness of adult Huntington’s disease and purple for juvenile Huntington’s. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Expressing solidarity with the patients of Huntington disease, Bus Bhavan — the corporate headquarters of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation — was lit in purple and blue on Tuesday.

The initiative is intended to help people receive community support and support patients suffering silently with the genetically degenerative disease to move ahead with pride, said corporation chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director V.C. Sajjanar.

May is designated as Huntington Disease Awareness Month. Various programmes are held across the world throughout the month.

Vice-chairman of Huntington Disease Society of India, Nikhil Ratna said the disease causes gradual deterioration of nerves in the brain, leading to symptoms such as uncontrollable body movements (chorea), changes in behaviour, and loss of thinking. He also said that although a medicine to eradicate the disease is not yet available, it is possible that some medicines can reduce severity of the symptoms and provide a better quality of life.