Bursting of firecrackers banned in public spaces: Hyderabad police

November 11, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad City) Sandeep Shandilya, invoking provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348F, said on Thursday that bursting of firecrackers on public roads and spaces has been prohibited.

The order, dated November 9 and available on Friday, said the ban was to maintain public order, peace and tranquility in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The order will be in force from 6 a.m. on November 12 (Sunday) and 6 a.m. on November 15 (Wednesday).

As per 67C of the Act, “...letting off, throwing fireworks in or near a street or public place is punishable offence with imprisonment for up to eight days and a fine of ₹50.”

Mr. Shandilya’s notification also reiterated the recent directions of the Supreme Court of India that there shall be a complete ban on bursting sound-emitting firecrackers on public roads and public spaces, except between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m..

The noise from bursting crackers, music and instruments during the celebrations should be as per the permissible limits of the Pollution Control Board. Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, D.S. Chauhan also issued a similar notification on Friday.