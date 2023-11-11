HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bursting of firecrackers banned in public spaces: Hyderabad police

November 11, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad City) Sandeep Shandilya, invoking provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348F, said on Thursday that bursting of firecrackers on public roads and spaces has been prohibited.

The order, dated November 9 and available on Friday, said the ban was to maintain public order, peace and tranquility in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The order will be in force from 6 a.m. on November 12 (Sunday) and 6 a.m. on November 15 (Wednesday).

As per 67C of the Act, “...letting off, throwing fireworks in or near a street or public place is punishable offence with imprisonment for up to eight days and a fine of ₹50.”

Mr. Shandilya’s notification also reiterated the recent directions of the Supreme Court of India that there shall be a complete ban on bursting sound-emitting firecrackers on public roads and public spaces, except between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m..

The noise from bursting crackers, music and instruments during the celebrations should be as per the permissible limits of the Pollution Control Board. Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, D.S. Chauhan also issued a similar notification on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.