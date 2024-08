Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud has called for burning the effigies of Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao for his comments on women travelling free in RTC buses and demanded an apology.

In a statement here, he said KTR’s comments showcase his arrogance and suppressive ideology that he inherited. He asked the Mahila Congress to condemn the statement and organise protests.

