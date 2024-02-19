Burglars break into ATM, decamp with ₹ 29.70 lakh at Bayyaram in Mahabubabad

February 19, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD:

In a major heist, miscreants breached an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) with a gas cutter and decamped with ₹ 29.70 lakh at Bayyaram town in Mahabubabad, Telangana on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened in the wee hours, and it was noticed by a customer who went to the ATM centre of the State Bank of India (SBI) to withdraw money.

The perpetrators, believed to be a gang of six professional burglars, executed the theft at the ATM kiosk which is located a stone’s throw away from theBayyaram police station. The thieves arrived at the scene in a black-coloured car and strategically parked it at a distance from the targeted ATM. It is learnt that they conducted recce for several times to ensure no immediate threat was present before executing with their plan. Despite the noise generated from cutting the machine, there were no one to alert authorities. The police authorities, who are investigating the incident, are examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence to catch the culprits at the earliest. Absence of the security at the centre is said to be main reason behind the incident.

Speaking to the media, Mahabubabad Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) J Chennaiah, who visited the spot, cautioned people against the thefts and burglaries since many people had arrived in erstwhile Warangal district from different parts of the State in view of the Medaram Jatara. He also said that they would soon nab the robbers as they had collected significant clues in the case. Bayyaram SI Upender registered a case following the complaint by the authorities concerned.

