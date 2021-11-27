Burglar nabbed, 1.8 kg gold recovered

The gold is worth about ₹89.92 lakh

Saroornagar police, along with a central crime station team from L.B. Nagar, have nabbed a man allegedly involved in a series of night-time burglaries across several police limits.

The police recovered a whopping 1. 805 kg of gold worth about ₹89.92 lakh, among other valuables.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat explaining the detection, that was pieced together by several teams, said Gaffar Khan alias Jigar, a resident of Alijah Kotla, was a habitual offender.

After nabbing him on Saturday, police said he has admitted to having committed 27 burglaries in 11 police station limits in Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates. In 2018, he was booked under Preventive Detention Act by Malakpet police.

“A night-time burglar, Gaffar selects villas and residences, parks his scooter away and walks to the houses on foot. Accessing the main doors through windows, he focusses on precious metal and cash. He has also been taking COVID-19 measures, like using face mask and gloves during robberies,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

The stolen gold is sold to a gold polish worker named Khaja Pasha in Charminar, and the money from it was spent on online cricket betting.

Apart from gold, the police also recovered ₹1.90 lakh cash, a scooter and 10 mobile phones.