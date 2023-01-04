Bureau of Indian Standards raids sales outlet in RGIA

January 04, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a search and seizure operation at a sales outlet inside the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for selling toys having a spurious BIS standard mark and also licence number.

The goods have been seized and action is being initiated against the offender under the BIS Act 2016. The punishment includes imprisonment for up to two years or fine of up to ₹2 lakh. Citizens can verify the BIS licence details on www.manakline or by using the BIS care app.

Hyderabad branch head and scientist K.V. Rao informed in a press release on Wednesday that BIS licence is given only after scrutiny of the manufacturing and testing facilities. Information about misuse of the BIS mark or licence can be shared through mail: hybo@bis.gov.in, or by calling 9154843232/33.