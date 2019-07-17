Bumper offer for Siddipet farmers

S. Srinivas, a small farmer from Gurralagondi in Narayanaraopet mandal, had a pleasant surprise on Tuesday. He was not only promised an investment for cultivation in his field but also a buy back of the crop.

The promise was made by Siow Jin Lim, Chairman, DXN, of Malaysia, who visited the village and interacted with the farmers. The company is involved in agro-based products manufacturing and selling.

Fruit punch

“I have about two acres of land and presently am growing cotton as there was not sufficient water. However, the company chairman and others suggested I take up growing Noni fruits. Once planted, it would grow up to eight metres in about nine months and the yield will be for about four years,” said Mr. Srinivas, one of the farmers with whom Mr. Jin Lim interacted on Tuesday.

There are about 900 farmers in the village cultivating different crops in about 2,000 acres. Of this, about 200 acres belonging to about 400 farmers is being selected by DXN to grow Noni, Rosella, turmeric and ginger.

The company is planning to train about 25 farmers on crop cultivation who will in turn train other farmers. The training would be held at Mandapally, where DXN’s factory is coming up.

“Our village was selected by DXN after examining various factors. We have two tanks - Pedda Rayani Cheruvu and Chinna Rayani Cheruvu - with abundant water. The cultivation pattern being implemented by DXN is very different from the one followed by our farmers. Very less water will be used under the drip irrigation system,” S. Anjaneyulu, sarpanch of the village, who was present when Mr. Jin Lim interacted with the farmers, told The Hindu.

Agreement to be inked

“Noni and Rosella seeds would be supplied to some farmers and they would be trained at our establishment on how to cultivate. An agreement will be signed with the farmers to buy the produce at market rates. We will also train youth from the village and provide them employment in our factory,” Mr. Jin Lim told the villagers.

Further, DXN is planning to invest about ₹ 225 crore for its Indian operations.