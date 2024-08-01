Bullet from the blue: stray bullet terror grips Narsingi residents

The residents of Bairagiguda are now living in a state of fear after a second stray bullet grazed and injured a 34-year-old woman at her home. Now, both the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and Army Training Centre, located about 7-8 kilometres apart by road, have been asked to halt training involving firearms.

The woman, Kadamanchi Padma, was washing clothes at her home in Vidyanagar Colony of Bairagiguda on July 30 when the incident occurred. The bullet grazed her left ankle, leaving a small cut, and hit the wall on the opposite side before landing near the sump. Notably, a CCTV camera captured the entry of the bullet through the thin gap between the grille of the gate.

Earlier on July 13, a stray bullet, believed to be from the TSPA firing range, entered an apartment on the fifth floor of a building at Bairagiguda. No one was injured in the incident.

“It was a close call. I am glad my children were not home. It was around 11 a.m., and I was quickly trying to finish the laundry from the previous day’s Bonalu celebrations. I was asking my mother to get me a length of clothesline when I felt a bee-sting like sensation in my ankle. When I looked down, I noticed blood,” she said.

The family of five has been living in the area for about 12 years now. “In all these years, nothing like this had ever happened,” she added.

Ms. Padma’s neighbour Swati said: “Our children play around here. Now, we fear being outdoors.” A worker at the State-run Minorities Residential School nearby, Ms. Swati rushed home after hearing the commotion in the area.

Though the residents are used to the report of firearms from the nearby firing range, stray bullets flying into homes were unheard of. Narsingi Inspector G. Hari Krishna Reddy said they suspect that the bullet might have ricocheted off the parapet or the safety wall at the firing range and gained trajectory to cover a distance of about 1,500 metres.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said the area around these four major firing ranges was unoccupied barren land until a few years ago. “Recently, buildings and commercial establishments have been encroaching on these land parcels, putting people at risk. A meeting will be convened to take a decision in this matter,” the official added. The bullet has been collected and sent to the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.