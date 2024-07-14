Bullet from Army training centre lands at a residence in Narsingi

A bullet fired at a nearby firing range ended at a residence in Narsingi creating panic in the area.

The bullet landed in an apartment on the fifth floor of a building located at Bairagiguda on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the Narsingi Inspector Hari Krishna Reddy, the bullet came from the army training centre located in the vicinity where trainees practice firing regularly. “We will be sending a letter to the concerned authorities to bring this incident to their notice so measures can be taken to avoid such cases in the future,” he added.